The Elkhorn Valley Falcons were able to put one of their wrestlers in the semifinals on Thursday. The others will have to wrestle back.
Hunter Bennett sealed a spot in the semifinals on Thursday after wins over Wyatt Heessel from Maxwell and Tristin Grooms from Mullen.
Zack Hartl picked up a first round win over Ben Klemesrud from North Central, but fell to Jesse Sauceda from Shelton.
Tristan Smith picked up a first round win over Daniel Kohel from Morrill, but fell to Nickolous Kuehn from Kenesaw.
Adam Miller won his first match of the day over Brenton Abbott from Leyton, but fell in the quarterfinals to Gavin Schernikau from Centennial.
Gavyn Clause fell in the first round of the day to Jestin Bayer from Howells-Dodge.
Wrestling will start tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.