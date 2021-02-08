The Elkhorn Valley wrestling team competed at the class D subdistrict 2A in Pleasanton on Saturday where they qualified all 13 wrestlers for the district tournament this Saturday.
The Falcons brought home four champions from the subdistrict meet. Hunter Bennett at 113, Zack Hartl at 120, Adam Miller at 126 and Reed Bennett at 138.
Other qualifiers for the Falcons were Waylon Warneke a 106, Nate Halsey at 113, Owen Vondra at 120, Tristan Smith at 126, Mason Schaffer at 132, Hunter Klinetobe at 138, Gavyn Clause at 195 and Caden Reikofski at 285.
Elkhorn Valley finished as subdistrict champions and will compete on their home mats this Saturday for a chance at the state tournament.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2274874&CategoryID=87783