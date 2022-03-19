Elkhorn Valley Boys 800

Dawson Hansen and Mavrick Hagemann finished seventh and eighth, respectively in the boys 800 Friday at Doane. 

The Elkhorn Valley track teams opened their seasons Friday at Doane University's Class C indoor meet.

The Falcons picked up a pair of gold medals as Kenzi Mutum won the high jump and Kenzie Mosel won the 800. Anneka Furstenau medaled in pole vault in sixth place while the girls 4x800 picked up a fourth-place finish.

Jeff Meyer with Kenzi Mutum

Jeff Meyer congratulates Kenzi Mutum after winning the girls high jump. View more photos in the gallery.

For the boys, Carter Werner was a double medalist with third in the 60 hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Keegan Petersen was fifth in the high jump.

A slew of Falcons just missed medaling with seventh- and eighth-place finishes.

Click here for full results: http://stats.doane.edu/trackresults/2021-2022/HSClassC/

Girls

HJ: 1. Makezni Mutum, 5-2; 6. Anneka Furstenau, 6-6; 4x800: 4. Elkhorn Valley, 11:21.62; 800: 1. Kenzie Mosel 2:33.90;

 Boys

HJ: 4. Carter Werner, 5-10; 5. Keegan Petersen, 5-8; 60HH: 3. Carter Werner 9.29; 

