The Elkhorn Valley track teams opened their seasons Friday at Doane University's Class C indoor meet.
The Falcons picked up a pair of gold medals as Kenzi Mutum won the high jump and Kenzie Mosel won the 800. Anneka Furstenau medaled in pole vault in sixth place while the girls 4x800 picked up a fourth-place finish.
For the boys, Carter Werner was a double medalist with third in the 60 hurdles and fourth in the high jump. Keegan Petersen was fifth in the high jump.
A slew of Falcons just missed medaling with seventh- and eighth-place finishes.
Click here for more photos: https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p927359980?customize=3
Click here for full results: http://stats.doane.edu/trackresults/2021-2022/HSClassC/
Girls
HJ: 1. Makezni Mutum, 5-2; 6. Anneka Furstenau, 6-6; 4x800: 4. Elkhorn Valley, 11:21.62; 800: 1. Kenzie Mosel 2:33.90;
Boys
HJ: 4. Carter Werner, 5-10; 5. Keegan Petersen, 5-8; 60HH: 3. Carter Werner 9.29;