The Elkhorn Valley Falcons grinded out another win last night where they took on Stuart in the second round of the NVC basketball tournament.
After a sluggish start in the first quarter, Elkhorn Valley stormed back to grab the lead over Stuart heading into halftime, 20-17.
The Falcons were outscored in the third by three to tie the game up heading into the final quarter, 33-33.
In the final frame, Elkhorn Valley outscored Stuart by three to grab the second round win, 46-43.
