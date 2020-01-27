The Elkhorn Valley Falcons had a successful day on Saturday bringing home seven medals and a third place team finish.
Medalists on the day for the Falcons were Hunter Bennett taking the 106 pound crown, Zack Hartl finishing runner-up at 113, Tristan Smith placing fifth at 120, Adam Miller taking the 126 pound title, Reed Bennett earning runner-up at 132, Gavyn Clause placing fifth at 195, and Caden Reikofski earning runner-up at 285.
The Falcons will be back on the mat at the Boone Central/Newman Grove Invite on Saturday in Albion starting at 10 a.m.