The Elkhorn Valley Lady Falcons traveled to O'Neill last night where they took on the O'Neill Lady Eagles.
In the first set, the Lady Falcons tried to keep it close, but fell , 25-17. Elkhorn Valley charged right back in the second set, taking it, 25-17.
In the third and fourth set, Elkhorn Valley struggled to score, falling to the Lady Eagles, 25-13, 25-14.
