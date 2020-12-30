The Elkhorn Valley teams are looking to bounce back after falling in the consolation rounds of the holiday basketball tournament in Battle Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
In the girl's matchup, the Lady Falcons got off to a slow start, but held a 3-point lead over Battle Creek in the first. The Bravettes jumped out front in the second and never looked back, cruising to a 60-34 victory in their home tourney.
Ainsworth popped off a couple threes to start the game, forcing the Falcons to play catch up from the beginning. The EV boys worked to cut into the Bulldog lead, but the hot-shooting team extended its lead and went on to win, 56-39.
Elkhorn Valley will be back in action this weekend when they host Randolph on Saturday afternoon.
