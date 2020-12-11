Elkhorn Valley started their wrestling week on Thursday where they hosted a dual against Norfolk Catholic.
After falling behind, 24-0 thanks to opens, Elkhorn Valley battled back to bring the dual within three points, 30-33.
In the final match of the night, Reed Bennett picked up the win, but the Falcons fell short to Norfolk Catholic, 42-34.
