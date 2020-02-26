The Elkhorn Valley Falcons saw their season come to an end last night in the first round of subdistricts.
The Falcons took on the Howells-Dodge Jaguars in the first round play. In the first quarter, both teams offenses couldn't miss, ending the quarter with the Falcons trailing 18-17.
In the second quarter, the offenses slowed down, but Elkhorn Valley took advantage, leading into halftime, 30-27.
The second half was as back and forth as it could get with neither team giving an inch. After the fourth quarter ended, there was still more basketball to be played with the teams being tied up, 51-51.
The Falcons came up just short in overtime, falling to Howells-Dodge, 57-55 to end the season for the Falcons.