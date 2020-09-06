Elkhorn Valley remains undefeated after fending off North Central in the final minutes for a victory on the road Friday night.
Tied up at halftime, the Falcons outlasted the Knights in the second half for a 46-34 win.
Elkhorn Valley will host Wisner-Pilger on Thursday, Sept. 10 for a gridiron clash on Parent's Night.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
EV 20 6 8 12 — 46
NC 0 26 0 8 — 34