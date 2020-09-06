Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.