Elkhorn Valley remains undefeated after fending off North Central in the final minutes for a victory on the road Friday night.

Tied up at halftime, the Falcons outlasted the Knights in the second half for a 46-34 win.

Elkhorn Valley will host Wisner-Pilger on Thursday, Sept. 10 for a gridiron clash on Parent's Night.

EV 20  6  8  12 — 46

NC 0  26  0   8 — 34

