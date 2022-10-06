Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Our Newspapers:
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
Elkhorn Valley quickly took care of business at home on Parent's Night, dominating Boyd County in straight sets Thursday.
The family of this lovely lady would like to invite you to a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on September 19! Happy Birthday to Bev Meadows! Love you - mom, grandmother & great grandmother!
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Snap some pics and hit us with your best shots! We would love to make them a part of our photo gallery!
Elkhorn Valley quickly took care of business at home on Parent's Night, dominating Boyd County in straight sets Thursday.
The Falcons swept the Spartans 25-15, 25-13, 25-9.
For the full story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p1048338158?customize=3