Elkhorn Valley opened its basketball season at home with a pair of wins over Neligh-Oakdale on Friday night. The Falcon girls won 49-25 and the boys picked up a 78-32 victory.
It was a back-to-back road game for the Warriors, who traveled to Summerland the night before.
EV's Brendyn Ollendick led all scorers with 29 points in the boys game, and JJ Black paced the Lady Falcons with 15.
For the full story, including complete stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view photos from the game, click the following link: