Two Falcons competed in field events and the 4x800 relay hit the track on the first day of the Class C State Track and Field Championships.
Freshman Nate Decker leaped 18-7 for 21st in the long jump, and sophomore Carter Werner cleared 6-0 to finish 11th in the high jump.
The girl’s relay team of Kenzie Mosel, Makenzie Mutum, Kennedy Penne and Carney Black ran their best race of the season, crossing the finish line at Omaha Burke in 10:29.37 for 13th.
On Saturday, Hunter Bennett will get things started for Elkhorn Valley as pole vault gets underway at 9 a.m. The first running event of the day will feature Kenzie Mosel in the 800 at 10:30 a.m.