The Elkhorn Valley Falcons traveled to Kearney on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Nebraska State Dual Championships where they would face the three seed Burwell in the first round.
The Falcons got started strong in their dual with the Longhorns, jumping out to a 15 point lead. That is when Elkhorn Valley hit their open weights. Burwell was able to rack up the points with forfeits, which caused a first round fall for Elkhron Valley, 54-27.
In the consolation bracket, the Falcons took on the Maxwell Wildcats. Again the Falcons started their dual off strong with some early pins. Again, the open weights were the ultimate downfall. The Falcons fell to the Wildcats, 54-30.
Although the day did not go as planned for Elkhorn Valley, the future is bright with a lot of talent staying and some new talent making their way into high school next year. Don't count the Falcons out for a returned trip to the state duals next year.
Elkhorn Valley will be back in action this Friday where they will compete in the D-1 district in Plainview.