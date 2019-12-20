The Elkhorn Valley Falcons traveled to Pierce on Thursday night to compete in a quad with Pierce, O'Neill, and Battle Creek.
In their first dual against Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley's only downfall were their open weights. The Falcons fell to the Braves, 45-31.
In their second dual of night, the Falcons took on the home team Pierce. Against the Bluejays, the Falcons were downed 51-28.
The Falcons will be competing at the Platteview Invite today, starting at 2 p.m.
