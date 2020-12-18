The Elkhorn Valley Falcons wrestled in Battle Creek for the second time since Saturday.
The Falcons competed in a quad with Battle Creek and Pierce. In their first dual against Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley picked up some big wins against the Braves, but fell, 45-34.
In their last dual of the night, Elkhorn Valley competed against a tough Pierce squad. The Falcons fell to the Bluejays, 42-32.
The Falcons will be back on the mat today in Platteview starting at 2 p.m.
