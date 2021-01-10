The Elkhorn Valley wrestling team made the trip to Central City on Saturday and brought home three tournament titles.
Hunter Bennett brought home the 113 pound championship with an ultimate tie breaker win in the finals. Adam Miller also brought home the 126 title and Mavrick Hagemann won the 132 pound weight class.
Other medalists on the day was Reed Bennett who brought home third place at 145.
