The Summerland Bobcats and the Elkhorn Valley Falcons battled it out on the hardwood last night.
In the girls game, Summerland held control over the Falcons through the entire game, but it wasn't by much. The Bobcats held a 23-18 lead going into halftime.
The Lady Bobcats earned the win over Elkhorn Valley, 51-41.
The boys game was as exciting as it could get. Summerland held an 18-8 lead going into halftime. Both teams then found a spark and fought till the last second where Braedyn Ollendick hit a game winning free throw to seal the game, 43-42.
