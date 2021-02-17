The Elkhorn Valley wrestling team lit up the CHI Health Center on the first day of competition of the Class D state wrestling tournament by advancing six to Thursday's action.
Finishing undefeated on the day and making their way to the semifinals are Hunter Bennett at 113, Zack Hartl at 120, Adam Miller at 126 and Reed Bennett at 138.
Other Falcons who kept their seasons alive were Nate Halsey at 113 and Owen Vondra at 120. Both will wrestle in the heartbreak round to decide if they will medal.
Waylon Warneke, Tristan Smith and Mavrick Hagemann saw their seasons come to an end on the mats on Wednesday.
For more pictures please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275258&CategoryID=87783