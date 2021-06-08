Jodi Fry knows a thing or two about sports.
From her time competing at Concordia University to winning the all-class gold in the shot put as a senior at Ewing, Fry has dedicated years to athletics.
That’s one of several reasons she was interested in a position with Pitzer Digital's sports department, covering Antelope, Knox and Stanton counties. The 22-year-old started on Monday.
“I was interested in this job because I grew up here. I wanted to come home, and this was a great opportunity to do that and connect with people,” she said. “I think this is going to be a lot of fun and a great experience.”
Fry, who is the daughter of Kevin and Linda Fry of Ewing, said she’s already finding herself reminiscing about growing up in the area and enjoying being home.
“On Monday, I went to the Orchard Pool, which is somewhere I went as a kid,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun reconnecting. I can’t wait for the fall sports season, so I can see the athletes who were younger kids when I was in school. I’m excited to see how they have grown athletically.”
Fry graduated from Ewing in 2017. She competed in varsity track at Concordia University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science last month.
“I’m excited about the challenge to become a better writer and grow,” Fry said. “I want to be able to give back to the community, and I think this is a great way to do that.”