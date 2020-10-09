The Elkhorn Valley boys team earned runner up at the Niobrara Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Friday, just one point shy of first-place West Holt.
Hunter Bennett was the conference champion, followed by his teammate medalists Waylon Warneke in 6th and Nate Halsey in 14th.
In the girl's race, Erica Bacon picked up a medal with a 12th place finish.
Marissa Bennett and Easton Rystrom placed in the junior high races.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos from the NVC meet, click this link: