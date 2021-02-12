With both seasons coming down to the wire, EPPJ and Summerland hit the court for one of the last games of the regular season.
In the girls game, Summerland came out of the gate firing, knocking down 13 points while EPPJ picked up 11 of their own. The Wolfpack came right back and knocked down 14 points while the Bobcats only grabbed seven. Heading into halftime, EPPJ led the Bobcats 25-20.
With the second half having both teams battling back and forth, EPPJ snuck out the win over Summerland 48-46.
The boys game kept the same theme. EPPJ was able to grab 29 points in the first half while Summerland knocked down 23.
With both teams battling it out in the second half, EPPJ snuck out the win over Summerland 51-47.
