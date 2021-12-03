Both the EPPJ girls and boys teams were victorious in their season openers over Riverside on Thursday evening.
For the girls, it was a balanced attack that won them the game 72-31 against Riverside. Skyler Meis lead the way with 16 points.
For the boys, they battled into overtime where they edged out the Chargers 68-64. Paiton Hoefer carried the load for the Wolfpack as he finished with 24 points.
Both teams start off the season 1-0.
