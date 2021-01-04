Both Wolfpack teams made the trip to Bloomfield on Saturday where the two squads split the double header.
In the girls game, the Lady Wolfpack got the scoring started early by picking up 16 points in the first quarter to take a two point lead. Heading into halftime, EPPJ held a lead over the Queen Bees, 30-23.
Both teams battle back and forth throughout the second half, but it was EPPJ who came out on top of Bloomfield, 50-48.
In the boys game, both teams made it a defensive battle. The Wolfpack was able to put up 11 points in the first quarter. Heading into halftime, the Wolfpack's defense locked down and held Bloomfield to just five points. EPPJ held a one point lead over Bloomfield, 19-18.
Just like in the girls game, both teams battled in the second half, but this time the Wolfpack fell short against the Bees, 35-31.
