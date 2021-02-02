The EPPJ boys basketball team hit the court on Monday night the second round of the NVC basketball tournament where they grabbed a big win over Santee.
After a back and forth first half, EPPJ held a slim lead over Santee, 34-31.
With both teams battling back and forth, neither team would give an inch in the second half. Both teams were able to pick up 25 of their own points and EPPJ was able to bring home the win over the Warriors, 59-56.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!