EPPJ High School COVID Basketball Guidelines
High school basketball games will be played in both gyms in town.
Varsity girls will be played first in St. Boniface Gym while JV boys will be played in the Elgin Public Gym. At the completion of the varsity girls game, JV girls will be played and officials will travel to Elgin Public Gym for the start of the varsity boys game. (locations may alternate for future games)
Household members will only be allowed into the gym their participant will be playing in.
Each team will submit a list of household members that will be allowed into the game. Not to exceed 60 people
Grandparents will only be allowed if living in the same house as the participant.
Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by everyone that is not actively participating, including fans, coaches, cheerleaders and dancers.
Anyone not following the masking requirements will be asked to leave. Refusal to leave will result in the game being stopped until the spectator complies or leaves the facility.
Concessions-Limited menu will be available.
EPPJ Junior High Covid Guidelines
Only household members will be allowed into the competition.
Grandparents will only be allowed if living in the same house as the participant.
Masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times by everyone that is not actively participating, including fans, players on the bench, and coaches.
Anyone not following the masking requirements will be asked to leave. Refusal to leave will result in the game being stopped until the spectator complies or leaves the facility.
We ask that all JH teams come dressed, as locker room access will be limited to pregame talks only.