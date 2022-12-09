EPPJ and Neligh-Oakdale battled in Elgin on Tuesday night.
EPPJ and Neligh-Oakdale battled in Elgin on Tuesday night.
The boys came down to the last minute with the Wolfpack edging out the Warriors 48-44. The girls game saw Elgin win 63-9.
Paiton Hoefer led EPPJ with 24 points and Keyera Eisenhauer had 17 for the girls.
Bryson Gadeken had 22 points for Neligh-Oakdale boys while Mallory Belitz had 5 points for the girls.
