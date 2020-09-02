Ally Selting
The EPPJ Lady Wolfpack traveled to Burwell last night where they found themselves in a five-set fight.

In the first set against the Lady Longhorns, EPPJ came out on top with a score of 25-20.

The second set was one for the ages. EPPJ and Burwell battled it out all set, with EPPJ falling just short, 29-27.

EPPJ picked up the third set, 25-14 while Burwell grabbed the fourth, 25-21 to send it to a deciding fifth set.

In the fifth set, both teams wouldn't give an inch to their opponent. EPPJ came up just short, falling to the Lady Longhorns, 17-15.

