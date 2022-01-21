Elgin Public-Pope John was wrestling a bit shorthanded in the NVC duals on Thursday, but came away with a match win in the first dual of the night.
David Durre picked up a pin over Paxton Cleveland of Elkhorn Valley in 1:17.
The Wolfpack squad dropped a 51-12 dual to Elkhorn Valley and a 42-18 contest to West Holt.
