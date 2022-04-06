Two Antelope County teams competed in the Battle Creek track Invitational on Tuesday.
Team results: 6. Elkhorn Valley 40.75, 9. EPPJ 7.
Elkhorn Valley's Kenzie Mosel placed 1st in the 800 and 1600. Mavrick Hagemann of EV placed 6th in the 400. Dawson Hansen of EV placed 5th in the 800. Waylon Warneke placed 6th in the 1600. Nate Decker placed 2nd in long jump.
EPPJ's Camryn Pelster broke his Personal record in the 100 with a time of 11.50. Myles Kittelson of Elgin Public placed 5th in the in the 400. Nick Anderson placed 6th in the 800.
