Elkhorn Valley earned runner up at the Niobrara Valley Conference meet on their home mats Thursday night.
The Falcons shut out St. Mary’s in their first dual of the night as Caden Reikofski, Hunter Bennett and Reed Bennett each pinned their opponent.
Elkhorn Valley downed Summerland 56-18 and then slipped past North Central 38-36, before meeting up with Neligh-Oakdale. The Warriors won the NVC final, 48-30.
