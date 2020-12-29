Elkhorn Valley fans will have to wait an extra day to watch their teams play in the holiday tournament at Battle Creek.
The EV girls drop into the consolation games, which were pushed back to Wednesday, after falling to Norfolk Catholic on Monday, 55-30.
Bria Gale led the Lady Falcons with 11 points.
Norfolk Catholic also got the best of the EV boys in their first-round game, 86-48.
Carter Werner recorded 12 points and 9 rebounds to lead the Falcons.
The Elkhorn Valley girls will play Battle Creek in the consolation game at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the boys are set to play Ainsworth at 2:30 p.m.
