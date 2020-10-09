The Elkhorn Valley volleyball team went all five sets with Boyd County on Thursday night where they came out victorious.
The Lady Falcons were able to take the first set over the Lady Spartans, 25-23.
In the next two sets, Elkhorn Valley fell short, 25-21, 25-15.
The Lady Falcons were able to take the next two sets over Boyd County to seal the game, 25-13, 15-12.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!