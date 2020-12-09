The Elkhorn Valley basketball teams made the trip to Madison where both came away with wins.
In the girls game, the Lady Falcons took control from the start, outscoring the Dragons, 8-0 in the first quarter.
Heading into halftime, Elkhorn Valley extended their lead to, 24-8.
After a controlling second half, the Lady Falcons came back home with the win, 49-20.
In the boys game, Elkhorn Valley found themselves down early to Madison, 21-9.
Heading into halftime, the Falcons stormed back to make it a one point game, 30-29.
With both teams battling in the second half, it was Elkhorn Valley who would come home with the win, 53-49.
