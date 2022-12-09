The Falcons took the win in both games on Tuesday night in Madison.
The boys came away with a 43-32 victory, while the girl cruised to a 59-18 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Falcons took the win in both games on Tuesday night in Madison.
The boys came away with a 43-32 victory, while the girl cruised to a 59-18 victory.
Brendyn Ollendick had 22 points for the boys. Karlee Broberg had 17 points for the girls.
For the full story, including complete stats, pick up next week's Antelope County News!