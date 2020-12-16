Elkhorn Valley and EPPJ took to the court last night in the all-county matchup, and it didn't disappoint.
In the girls game, after going ahead by more than 20 points, the Lady Wolfpack held a sturdy lead. Elkhorn Valley fought till the end, but fell to EPPJ, 62-44.
The boys game was one fore the ages. After a tight first half, Elkhorn Valley led EPPJ, 29-26.
After a full four quarters of play, the game couldn't be decided. The two squads entered overtime tied, 50-50.
In overtime, neither team could gain a clear lead. With Elkhorn Valley up, 59-57, the Wolpfack threw in an in-bound pass and drove to the lane to tie the game again, but the ball rimmed out. Elkhorn Valley brought home the win, 59-57.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2272621&CategoryID=87783