The Elkhorn Valley Falcons competed in a triangular on Thursday where they took on the Wausa Vikings and Winside Wildcats.
In the first game against Winside, the Lady Falcons took control from the start, taking down the Wildcats in two sets, 25-23, 25-20.
In the second game, Elkhorn Valley battled with Wausa, but fell in three sets, 25-14, 20-25, 19-25.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!