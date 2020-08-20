Elkhorn Valley School has released its COVID-19 guidelines for hosting events in the gym.
Guidelines for Gymnasium Events:
Using current DHM mandates: 50% capacity, maintaining social distancing when possible.
High School gym seating capacity 1200
550 available seating is figured at 50% capacity minus Coaches, Players, Officials, Game Staff
Home Seating West bleachers.
Home crowd will enter and exit using the Main entrance on the East or West sides of the building.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
350 available seats
Home fans are encouraged to sit in family groups while adhering to social distancing recommendations as set forth by the Department of Health.
Student sections are allowed, but must maintain social distancing. Home administrators will be responsible.
No sitting or standing on the front row bleachers.
Visitor Seating East bleachers.
Visitor crowd will enter and exit using the Main entrance on the East or West sides of the building.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
200 available seats. VB triangulars: 100 per team (separated sections).
Visiting fans are encouraged to sit in family groups while adhering to social distancing recommendations set forth by the Department of Health.
Student sections are allowed, but must maintain social distancing. Visiting school administrators will be responsible.
No sitting or standing on the front row bleachers.
Additional Guidelines
Bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, including coaches, players not in the game, student managers, statisticians, filmers and media.
Volleyball teams will maintain the same team bench throughout the contest.
No one on the Gym floor before or after games.
No one will be seated on the first row.
The EV student section is only for students currently enrolled in school.
No out of town students or graduates will be allowed to sit in this section.
All fans are expected to exit the facility immediately following the game.
No meals or sack lunches brought into the school from visiting teams.
Concessions will be open and separated into Visiting and Home sections.