EV Volleyball

Elkhorn Valley School has released its COVID-19 guidelines for hosting events in the gym.

Guidelines for Gymnasium Events:

  • Using current DHM mandates: 50% capacity, maintaining social distancing when possible.

  • High School gym seating capacity 1200

  • 550 available seating is figured at 50% capacity minus Coaches, Players, Officials, Game Staff

Home Seating West bleachers.

  • Home crowd will enter and exit using the Main entrance on the East or West sides of the building.

  • Masks are strongly encouraged.

  • 350 available seats

  • Home fans are encouraged to sit in family groups while adhering to social distancing recommendations as set forth by the Department of Health.

  • Student sections are allowed, but must maintain social distancing. Home administrators will be responsible. 

  • No sitting or standing on the front row bleachers. 

Visitor Seating East bleachers.

  • Visitor crowd will enter and exit using the Main entrance on the East or West sides of the building.

  • Masks are strongly encouraged.

  • 200 available seats. VB triangulars: 100 per team (separated sections).

  • Visiting fans are encouraged to sit in family groups while adhering to social distancing recommendations set forth by the Department of Health.

  • Student sections are allowed, but must maintain social distancing. Visiting school administrators will be responsible. 

  • No sitting or standing on the front row bleachers.

Additional Guidelines

  • Bench personnel are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, including coaches, players not in the game, student managers, statisticians, filmers and media.

  • Volleyball teams will maintain the same team bench throughout the contest.

  • No one on the Gym floor before or after games.

  • No one will be seated on the first row.

  • The EV student section is only for students currently enrolled in school.  

    • No out of town students or graduates will be allowed to sit in this section.

  • All fans are expected to exit the facility immediately following the game.

  • No meals or sack lunches brought into the school from visiting teams.

  • Concessions will be open and separated into Visiting and Home sections.

