Elkhorn Valley Plans 'Beacon Of Light Ceremony' Monday

Elkhorn Valley Schools will hold a "Beacon of Light Ceremony" on Monday, April 20.
The football field lights will on Monday from 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time) to 8:40 p.m. at the Richie Ashburn Field in Tilden.
"We will be recognizing the Falcon Senior Class of 2020, all of the spring sport athletes who were unable to participate, essential workers and healthcare providers in our community," Principal Patty Novicki said.
The Falcon community is welcome to drive by the field and celebrate the event.
"We ask that you please do not get out of your vehicles," Novicki added. "Please just drive through the football field area with your lights on and honk your horns in celebration."
Falcon families are also encouraged to turn on their porch lights to honor these Falcon students and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.