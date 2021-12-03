Elkhorn Valley opened its basketball season with an all-Antelope County matchup against Neligh-Oakdale. It was the second straight night of action for the Warriors as they hosted Summerland on Thursday.
The Lady Falcons topped Neligh-Oakdale 50-15 in the opener. Kenzie Mosel and JJ Black finished with 12 points apiece to lead Elkhorn Valley, while Emma Boggs knocked down 10 points for the Lady Warriors.
It was a battle down to the final seconds as the Falcons outlasted the Warriors 40-37 in the nightcap. Talon Krebs led all scorers with 20 points for Neligh-Oakdale. Carter Werner was the only player for Elkhorn Valley in double figures as he put in 11 in their balanced attack.
