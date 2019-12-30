The winter weather is forcing Elkhorn Valley to make some holiday tournament game changes once again.
Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek will play their championship matches in Tilden on Monday, starting at 5 p.m. However, the consolation games have been moved to Tuesday.
The Elkhorn Valley girls and boys will both face Stuart on Tuesday. The girls will tipoff at 1 p.m., followed by the boys.
