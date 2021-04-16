Three Antelope County teams braved the cold weather on Thursday as they competed at the 17 team O'Neill Invite.
The meet was split into division one, which Elkhorn Valley and Summerland competed in, and division two with EPPJ.
The Lady Falcons finished eighth in division one with 20 points while Summerland finished one spot higher in seventh with 21.
The EPPJ girls finished seventh in division two with 33 team points.
On the boys side, Elkhorn Valley finished eighth in division one with 24 1/2 points while Summerland finished right behind them with in ninth with 24.
The EPPJ boys finished sixth in division two with 46 teams points.
