The Elkhorn Valley boys jumped out to an early lead over Niobrara/Verdigre and never looked back.
The Falcons swooped in for a 73-57 win over the Cougars to claim 3rd place in the NVC consolation game on Saturday.
Bryson Anderson paced EV with 22 points.
NV 15 15 14 13 — 57
EV 22 23 11 17 — 73
For the full story with complete stats and comments from the coaches, pick up next week’s edition of the Antelope County newspaper. Don’t have a subscription yet? It’s just $35 for a year of color sports and coverage of the entire county. Click here to pay online.