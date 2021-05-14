The Falcons had a strong showing at the Class C-5 district meet in Atkinson on Thursday, qualifying several athletes for next week's state meet.
Senior Hunter Bennett vaulted 12-5 to win the district championship in pole vault. Carter Werner cleared 6-1 — the automatic state-qualifying standard — to punch his ticket to state and earn third in the district. Kenzie Mosel captured district runner up in the 800 with a time of 2:31.46.
The NSAA has not officially released the additional qualifiers for Class C; however, the 4x800 relay appears to be among the top five fastest times of the non-qualifiers, earning them a spot at state. Mosel, along with Carney Black, Kennedy Penne and Makenzie Mutum ran a 10:34.82 for third in the district.
