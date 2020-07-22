The Elgin Pony squad turned what looked to be a blowout into one of the best games of the tournament so far.
After the first three innings, Elgin trailed Crofton, 2-0 and was in striking range. After picking up two runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Elgin defense fell apart, giving up six runs to Crofton to trail the home squad, 8-2.
In the top of the six inning, Elgin racked up five of their own to almost complete the comeback, falling 8-7.
Elgin will be back on the diamond tonight, starting at 5:30 against Hartington.