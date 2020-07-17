In the regular season finale, the Elgin Peewees and Ponies took on Creighton at home.
In the peewee game, both team's pitching was on point, with the game being tied going into the third inning, 1-1.
After a rough fourth and fifth inning, Elgin gave up five runs and only put two of their own falling, 6-3.
In the pony game, both teams battled back and forth through the six inning game, with Elgin falling to Creighton, 5-3.
Both teams will be back in action next Monday in the Quad-County Tournament.