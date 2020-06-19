Elgin baseball got their season started last night as they took on the visitors from Laurel.
A rough first couple innings for the peewees was a huge factor, finding themselves down 11-0 after two innings.
They fought back by scoring seven runs in the third inning, but it wasn't enough, eventually falling to Laurel, 15-8.
In the Pony game, the Elgin squad started off strong defensively, only allowing five runs through the first two innings.
A strong fourth inning for the Laurel squad decided the game early with Elgin falling 12-0.
Both of the Elgin teams will play again on Monday, June 22 in Elgin against Atkinson starting at 6 p.m.