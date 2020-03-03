A Neligh-Oakdale graduate has qualified for the NCAA Division II 2020 Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., March 13-14.
Dylan Kaup of Neligh, now a senior Wayne State College student-athlete, became one of the top athletes in the weight throw when he hit a mark of 19.53 meters (64-1) at the SDSU Last Chance Meet on Feb. 21. His toss has officially qualified him for nationals as one of the top throwers in the country. Kaup is ranked 14th nationally. He will compete in the weight throw on Friday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Kaup also qualified for indoor nationals in the weight throw last year, as well as outdoor nationals for the hammer throw. He placed 18th nationally in the weight throw last year with a top mark of 60-8.5.