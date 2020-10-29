Brock
The 2020-2021 NSAA district wrestling assignments have been announced. Host schools have yet to be decided.

District D-1:

Alma

Anselmo-Merna

Arapahoe

Cedar Bluffs

Clarkson-Leigh

Dorchester

Elm Creek

Franklin

Friend

Fullerton

Grand Island Central Catholic

High Plains Community

Kenesaw

North Central

Pender

Plainview

Scribner-Snyder

Shelby-Rising City

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Weeping Water

Wilcox-Hildreth

District D-2:

Ansley-Litchfield

Brady

Burwell

Doniphan-Trumbull

Elgin Public/Pope John

Elkhorn Valley

Freeman

Meridian

Niobrara/Verdigre

Osmond

Palmer

Pleasanton

Red Cloud/Blue Hill

Riverside

Santee

Shelton

Southwest

St. Mary’s

Superior

Twin Loup

West Holt

 District D-3:

Axtell

Cambridge

Central Valley

Creighton

East Butler

Harvard

Hastings St. Cecilia

Hi-Line

Howells-Dodge

Johnson County Central

Neligh-Oakdale

Overton

Sandhills Valley

Sandhills/Thedford

Southern

Southern Valley

Stanton

Summerland

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Thayer Central

Winside

District D-4:

Banner County

Bayard

Crawford

Dundy County Stratton

Garden County

Hay Springs

Hemingford

Hitchcock County

Hyannis

Kimball

Leyton

Maxwell

Medicine Valley

Minatare

Morrill

Mullen

North Platte St. Patrick’s

Paxton

Perkins County

Sioux County

Sutherland

Wauneta-Palisade

 

 

