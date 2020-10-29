The 2020-2021 NSAA district wrestling assignments have been announced. Host schools have yet to be decided.
District D-1:
Alma
Anselmo-Merna
Arapahoe
Cedar Bluffs
Clarkson-Leigh
Dorchester
Elm Creek
Franklin
Friend
Fullerton
Grand Island Central Catholic
High Plains Community
Kenesaw
North Central
Pender
Plainview
Scribner-Snyder
Shelby-Rising City
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Weeping Water
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D-2:
Ansley-Litchfield
Brady
Burwell
Doniphan-Trumbull
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Freeman
Meridian
Niobrara/Verdigre
Osmond
Palmer
Pleasanton
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Riverside
Santee
Shelton
Southwest
St. Mary’s
Superior
Twin Loup
West Holt
Axtell
Cambridge
Central Valley
Creighton
East Butler
Harvard
Hastings St. Cecilia
Hi-Line
Howells-Dodge
Johnson County Central
Neligh-Oakdale
Overton
Sandhills Valley
Sandhills/Thedford
Southern
Southern Valley
Stanton
Summerland
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Thayer Central
Winside
District D-4:
Banner County
Bayard
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Kimball
Leyton
Maxwell
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Paxton
Perkins County
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade