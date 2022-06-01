Creighton/Plainview came out swinging Wednesday night and walked away with a 4-2 road win over the Neligh Seniors.
“Our boys have a lot of heart,” coach Wyatt Frahm said. “We won 6-5 and 4-1 over the weekend, so this team has been outstanding with our team defense. The bats are going to come around, but I appreciate the effort.”
Leadoff hitter Tanner Frahm got things rolling immediately for Creighton/Plainview with a single to centerfield. He and Kale Fulton, who singled to right field, both crossed home plate in the first inning for the early 2-0 lead over Neligh. Nate Christiansen added a third run in the second inning after a single to left field.
“For as young and experienced we are, to get a win like this over an experienced team like Neligh is huge,” Frahm said. “I’m happy with this.”
Neligh cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning but Frahm responded to make it 4-2. In the seventh pitching relief, Aidan Kuester struck out three Creighton/Plainview batters, setting up the Neligh offense. Shane Hammock hit a double deep into left field that bounced off the front of the fence to put Neligh into scoring position. A double play ended the rally attempt.